Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,256 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675,945 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 29,256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $386,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here