TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,716 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $38,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FTI opened at $76.70 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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