Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 119,543 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,307,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $254,171,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $11,014,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 510,989 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 311,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Veritas downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teck Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Key Teck Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.83. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Further Reading

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