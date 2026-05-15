Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $362.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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