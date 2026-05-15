Tejara Capital Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,673,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 738,897 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $6,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of QURE stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,823.86. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $132,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 94,396 shares of company stock worth $1,850,434 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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