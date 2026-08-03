Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,378 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,631 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of Teladoc Health worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Key Stories Impacting Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teladoc reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, better than the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss. Strength in Integrated Care and international operations helped offset weakness in BetterHelp. Teladoc Health Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Integrated Care Strength

Teladoc reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, better than the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss. Strength in Integrated Care and international operations helped offset weakness in BetterHelp. Positive Sentiment: Management’s cost controls and efficiency measures appear to be narrowing losses over the first half of 2026, while some investors see the stock as potentially undervalued following the selloff. Teladoc Health Could Be Undervalued

Management’s cost controls and efficiency measures appear to be narrowing losses over the first half of 2026, while some investors see the stock as potentially undervalued following the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $11 to $10. Separately, traders purchased about 15,650 call options, roughly 30% above typical volume, suggesting some speculative bullish positioning but not necessarily a change in fundamentals.

Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $11 to $10. Separately, traders purchased about 15,650 call options, roughly 30% above typical volume, suggesting some speculative bullish positioning but not necessarily a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 4% year over year to $606.9 million, missing analysts’ $615.4 million estimate. Teladoc also posted a $38.9 million net loss, or $0.21 per share, compared with a $0.19 loss in the year-earlier quarter. Teladoc Tumbles on Revenue Forecast Cut

Second-quarter revenue fell 4% year over year to $606.9 million, missing analysts’ $615.4 million estimate. Teladoc also posted a $38.9 million net loss, or $0.21 per share, compared with a $0.19 loss in the year-earlier quarter. Negative Sentiment: The key pressure is BetterHelp, where shifting demand reduced cash-pay revenue. After a 12% annual decline in the latest quarter, the company indicated the division could decline as much as 19% for the full year, undermining expectations for a recovery. Teladoc Health Investigation Notice

The key pressure is BetterHelp, where shifting demand reduced cash-pay revenue. After a 12% annual decline in the latest quarter, the company indicated the division could decline as much as 19% for the full year, undermining expectations for a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Teladoc’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $589 million was below expectations, and the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast. The weaker outlook outweighed the adjusted earnings beat and caused analysts and investors to reset expectations for growth and profitability. Teladoc Stock Plummets on Revenue Miss and Lowered Outlook

Teladoc’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $589 million was below expectations, and the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast. The weaker outlook outweighed the adjusted earnings beat and caused analysts and investors to reset expectations for growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky announced a pending investigation into Teladoc, adding potential legal and reputational risk to an already weak earnings narrative. The investigation notice does not establish wrongdoing, but it may further weigh on sentiment.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.0%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $606.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Further Reading

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