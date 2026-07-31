Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $87,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

TDY stock opened at $648.11 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $630.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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