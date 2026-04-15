Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $68,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,463,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 305,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $666.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

TDY stock opened at $647.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $646.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,192,693. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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