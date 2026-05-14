Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $5,154,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $3,763,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,851,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Teleflex by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Key Stories Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, which shows demand remained better than expected. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, which shows demand remained better than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Needham & Company kept a Buy rating and a $147 price target on Teleflex, signaling continued long-term optimism.

Needham & Company kept a rating and a on Teleflex, signaling continued long-term optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP also maintained constructive longer-term views, with forecasts pointing to higher earnings in FY2027 and FY2028 versus the current year.

Citizens JMP also maintained constructive longer-term views, with forecasts pointing to higher earnings in FY2027 and FY2028 versus the current year. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research cut its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and several 2027-2028 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious outlook for Teleflex’s earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research cut its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and several 2027-2028 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious outlook for Teleflex’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings reaction was hurt by steep margin compression, including a 52.1% drop in operating profit, suggesting the top-line beat was offset by weaker profitability. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7%

TFX stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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