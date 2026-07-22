Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 766,400 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.03% of KANZHUN worth $58,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

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KANZHUN Trading Up 1.2%

KANZHUN stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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