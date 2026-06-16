Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,065 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 234,361 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.73. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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