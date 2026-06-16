Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $7.87 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company's stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company's stock worth $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,641,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,909,822.90. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $398.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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