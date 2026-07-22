Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New $10.39 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 769,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.16% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

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Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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