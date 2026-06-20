Tempo Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,454 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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