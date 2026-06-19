Tempo Wealth LLC Invests $33.60 Million in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,572 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,605,000. Progressive accounts for 6.0% of Tempo Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Analyst price target updates

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Progressive Announces Management Changes

The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. 5 Most Undervalued NYSE Stocks to Invest In

Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst and market commentary remains mixed, including an underweight view from Morgan Stanley and broader debate over whether current strength is already priced in. Seeking Alpha commentary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,600. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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