Tempo Wealth LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,712 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Tempo Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $490.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $498.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.76. The stock has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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