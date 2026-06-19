Tempo Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,282 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $307,984,000 after purchasing an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,025,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $196,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to buy from neutral and set a $200 price target , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Read More

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to from neutral and set a , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its $3.6 billion Fin acquisition , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Article Title

Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Article Title

Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a neutral rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Article Title

Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: A comparison piece against Oracle underscored that Salesforce’s recent earnings and outlook have not been viewed as strongly as some peers, reinforcing investor concern about near-term performance versus other software names. Article Title

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2%

CRM opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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