Tempo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,466 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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