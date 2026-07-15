Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 371,792 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings in Tenable were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair lowered Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.95.

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Tenable Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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