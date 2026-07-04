Tensor Edge Capital LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $51,050,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 8.8% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,269. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $245.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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