Tenzing Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,673 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tenzing Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Tenzing Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.17 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.85 and a 200 day moving average of $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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