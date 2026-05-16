Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,336 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 441,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Teradata worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,536. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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