Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 554.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $321.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $487.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $382.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Teradyne Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Teradyne Forecasts Upbeat Revenue on Strong Chip Equipment Demand

Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven growth is strengthening the investment case: Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Teradyne Profit Soars on Semiconductor Testing Demand

Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations remain risks: Teradyne has rallied substantially over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving limited room for disappointment. The recent pullback before earnings also suggests investors had become cautious about whether AI-related growth was already reflected in the share price.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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