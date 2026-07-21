Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Teradyne worth $136,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.5%

TER opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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