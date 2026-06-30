Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $463.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $384.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $472.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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