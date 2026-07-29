Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,074 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $71,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company's stock worth $442,413,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after buying an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $321.07 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.68 and a 200-day moving average of $335.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Teradyne Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Teradyne reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, up from $0.57 a year earlier and above the $2.04–$2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.329 billion, led by $1.122 billion from Semiconductor Test. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Teradyne Forecasts Upbeat Revenue on Strong Chip Equipment Demand

Management forecast revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both well above Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.0 billion in revenue and $1.43 EPS. The outlook reflects sustained investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand connected to artificial intelligence chips. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven growth is strengthening the investment case: Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Teradyne Profit Soars on Semiconductor Testing Demand

Teradyne’s semiconductor-testing business is benefiting from the AI boom, while new AI chip-testing solutions and the Tokyo Electron partnership could support future growth in semiconductor test and robotics. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations remain risks: Teradyne has rallied substantially over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving limited room for disappointment. The recent pullback before earnings also suggests investors had become cautious about whether AI-related growth was already reflected in the share price.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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