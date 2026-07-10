Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Position Decreased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $362.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here