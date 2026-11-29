Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,064 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 154,123 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.50% of Teradyne worth $315,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $656,058,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,927,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 147.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $178.04 and a one year high of $487.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.20. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Teradyne's payout ratio is 5.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $485.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $440.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Teradyne from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.72, for a total value of $942,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,688,681.40. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. is a technology company that develops automated test equipment and industrial automation products. Its test systems help manufacturers evaluate semiconductors and electronic products, including wireless devices, before they reach customers. The company also supplies collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots for applications such as machine tending, material handling and manufacturing. These products are designed to help businesses automate production and logistics tasks. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, Teradyne serves customers around the world.

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