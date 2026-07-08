Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,952 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 856.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Stock Down 4.2%

TEX stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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