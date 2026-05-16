Terra Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $424.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.52. The stock has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.95.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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