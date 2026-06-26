Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s 6th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,728,481 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $1,463,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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