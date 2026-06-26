Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's Largest Position

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 15.9% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $51,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $405.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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