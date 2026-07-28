Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Quantinno Capital Management LP's 10th Largest Position

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 291,567 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $542,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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