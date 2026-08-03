Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Shariaportfolio Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

Shariaportfolio Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 14.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $311.20 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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