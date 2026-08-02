Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Tesla were worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day moving average of $397.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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