Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.8%

Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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