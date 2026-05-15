Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after buying an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Tesla stock opened at $443.30 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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