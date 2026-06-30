Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.83, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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