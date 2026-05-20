Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Tesla stock opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.74, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance reduced their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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