Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $156,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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