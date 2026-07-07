Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Tesla were worth $238,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in stronger than Wall Street expected, suggesting improving demand and helping rebuild confidence in the core EV business. Article Title

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in stronger than Wall Street expected, suggesting improving demand and helping rebuild confidence in the core EV business. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service into Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, which reinforces the bull case that autonomy could become a major growth engine over time. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service into Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, which reinforces the bull case that autonomy could become a major growth engine over time. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling more upside in the eyes of at least one major analyst. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling more upside in the eyes of at least one major analyst. Positive Sentiment: Several recent stories highlighted Tesla’s broader AI and robotics ambitions, including the long-term potential of robotaxis and humanoid robots, which may be supporting investor enthusiasm beyond vehicle sales alone. Article Title

Several recent stories highlighted Tesla’s broader AI and robotics ambitions, including the long-term potential of robotaxis and humanoid robots, which may be supporting investor enthusiasm beyond vehicle sales alone. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts continue to prefer SpaceX over Tesla among Elon Musk’s businesses, suggesting TSLA still faces skepticism about its valuation relative to its growth prospects. Article Title

Some analysts continue to prefer SpaceX over Tesla among Elon Musk’s businesses, suggesting TSLA still faces skepticism about its valuation relative to its growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Despite the delivery beat and robotaxi launch, several reports noted that the stock has struggled to sustain gains, reflecting investor concern that Tesla’s AI initiatives are still too early-stage to justify the valuation. Article Title

Despite the delivery beat and robotaxi launch, several reports noted that the stock has struggled to sustain gains, reflecting investor concern that Tesla’s AI initiatives are still too early-stage to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also pointed out that Tesla’s robotaxi rollout remains slow, which may temper near-term excitement even as the service expands to new markets. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $13.82 on Tuesday, reaching $405.95. 15,034,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,372,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.55 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.52.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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