Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. 33,333,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 374.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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