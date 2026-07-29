Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 102,538 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tesla worth $1,590,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6%

TSLA opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 284.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Positive Sentiment: Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Tesla to buy power from Arizona solar project

Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Wedbush issues $600 Tesla price target

Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Tesla turns most oversold in over a year

Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff.

Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Tesla delays biggest growth story

Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Investors also face intense EV competition, including BYD’s improving performance and planned humanoid-robot launch. With Tesla still trading at a very high earnings multiple despite deteriorating automotive profitability, analysts warn that the stock leaves little room for execution mistakes.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here