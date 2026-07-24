Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $319.69 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $402.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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