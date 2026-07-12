Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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