Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $320,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Tesla and BYD Ride Global EV Boom

Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving Supervised

Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, signaling continued confidence in robotaxis, Optimus and AI-related growth. Cathie Wood Bought Tesla Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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