Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $407.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $410.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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