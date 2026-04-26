Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 7.3% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $36,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.45.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $385.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.63 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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