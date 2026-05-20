Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.65 and a 200-day moving average of $417.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.74, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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