Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Tesla were worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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